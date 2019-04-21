A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a two-vehicle crash Friday night, according to police.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Cabot Way, where a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia struck another moving vehicle at about 9:50 p.m., according to Sgt. Mike Walund.
Garcia's 5-year-old son, who was a passenger in his father's vehicle, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center but was determined to be uninjured, Walund said. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Police detained Garcia and booked him into the Napa County jail for investigation of child endangerment, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving without a license.