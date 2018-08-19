A man arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in American Canyon faces a felony allegation for multiple drunken driving offenses, according to police.
At 12:45 a.m., officers responding to a report of an intoxicated driver stopped a pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Francisco Bejarano of Fairfield in the 100 block of West American Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock. He was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, as well as driving with a license suspended after a previous DUI-related arrest, Matlock said.
Bejerano faces a possible felony charge because the arrest was at least his fourth connected to drunken driving, according to Matlock. He was being held in jail later Sunday on $100,000 bail.
No collision, injury or property damage was reported in relation to the arrest.