A 27-year-old man is facing a potential kidnapping charge in connection with the theft of a pickup truck last month in Napa, police reported.
The allegation stems from a Nov. 18 incident in the 800 block of Randolph Street, where a suspect entered an unlocked pickup truck with the key in the ignition and started to drive it away, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. The owner, trying to stop the theft, jumped into the pickup’s cargo bed but jumped back out about a block later for fear of his safety, Shulman said.
Saturday evening, police contacted and interviewed Francisco Cervantes, 27, of Vallejo about the truck incident, and then arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping, vehicle theft, and committing a crime while free on bail, according to Shulman. Cervantes was booked into the Napa County jail on $250,000 bail.