Police: Man found dead near Napa apartments, no foul play suspected

The death of a man whose body was found midday Sunday in west Napa is not considered to be suspicious, according to police.

Officers were called at about noon to the 2500 block of Laurel Street, where the man was found dead in bushes near an apartment complex, according to Sgt. Nick Dalessi. During the investigation, police placed a tarpaulin over the body and sealed off the area with caution tape, Dalessi said.

The man, described by police as a transient, is not suspected to have died by foul play and his death is not being treated as suspicious, according to Dalessi.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

