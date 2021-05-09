 Skip to main content
Police: Man found dead off north Napa trail after apparent suicide

A man who was found dead Sunday morning near a pathway in north Napa appears to have taken his own life, according to police.

Officers were called at 7:15 a.m. to a walking trail off the stub end of Valle Verde Drive after a caller reported a person down, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. Police found the body of a man, about 80 years old, with a handgun nearby, he said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, had not been reported missing before the discovery, according to Salem, who said there were no signs of foul play.

