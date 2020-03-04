You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man injured in St. Helena crash, faces DUI allegation

An Angwin man was hospitalized Tuesday and faces a potential charge of drunken driving after a brief vehicle pursuit in St. Helena ended with a crash, according to police.

At 8:12 p.m., a St. Helena Police officer at Pratt Avenue and Main Street began following a BMW station wagon whose driver made an "aggressive" right turn from northbound Main onto Pratt, the department said in a news release. The officer made a U-turn and pursued the BMW up to the Culinary Institute of America dormitories on Pratt, then slowed down for safety reasons, according to the department.

In the 200 block of Pratt Avenue, the BMW struck an oak tree and a utility pole on the east side of the road, according to police.

The sole occupant, identified as 24-year-old Maxwell Parriott, was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, then taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with moderate injuries, police reported.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

