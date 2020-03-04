Police: Man injured in St. Helena crash, faces DUI allegation

An Angwin man was hospitalized Tuesday and faces a potential charge of drunken driving after a brief vehicle pursuit in St. Helena ended with a crash, according to police.
At 8:12 p.m., a St. Helena Police officer at Pratt Avenue and Main Street began following a BMW station wagon whose driver made an "aggressive" right turn from northbound Main onto Pratt, the department said in a news release. The officer made a U-turn and pursued the BMW up to the Culinary Institute of America dormitories on Pratt, then slowed down for safety reasons, according to the department.
You have free articles remaining.
In the 200 block of Pratt Avenue, the BMW struck an oak tree and a utility pole on the east side of the road, according to police.
The sole occupant, identified as 24-year-old Maxwell Parriott, was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, then taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with moderate injuries, police reported.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
Feb. 4: Napa Police has announced the arrest of Gary Lee Lindstrom in connection with a two-car crash Sunday night in Browns Valley in which a…
Jan. 26: A disturbance at a south Napa restaurant resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, according to police.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 16: A vehicle crash resulted in the arrest of a Napa woman on a felony drunken driving allegation, police reported.
FEB. 6: A Napa woman was arrested in connection with an incident at a house party, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
JAN. 21: A 57-year-old man was stabbed while bicycling on Main Street, and a teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com