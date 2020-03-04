Police: Man injured in St. Helena crash, faces DUI allegation

An Angwin man was hospitalized Tuesday and faces a potential charge of drunken driving after a brief vehicle pursuit in St. Helena ended with a crash, according to police.

At 8:12 p.m., a St. Helena Police officer at Pratt Avenue and Main Street began following a BMW station wagon whose driver made an "aggressive" right turn from northbound Main onto Pratt, the department said in a news release. The officer made a U-turn and pursued the BMW up to the Culinary Institute of America dormitories on Pratt, then slowed down for safety reasons, according to the department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 200 block of Pratt Avenue, the BMW struck an oak tree and a utility pole on the east side of the road, according to police.

The sole occupant, identified as 24-year-old Maxwell Parriott, was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, then taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with moderate injuries, police reported.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.