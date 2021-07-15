 Skip to main content
Police: Man runs onto Napa freeway, climbs onto moving truck

Napa Police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday morning after an incident in which he reportedly climbed onto a moving pickup truck on Highway 29.

Dispatchers initially received calls starting at about 7:45 a.m. reporting a suspicious person in the area of Linda Vista Avenue between Rohlffs Manor and West Park Avenue, then running through yards and later onto the highway, police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. Other callers later reported the man, identified as Franklin Alexander Alvarenga, tried to enter cars on the freeway between the Trancas Street and Lincoln Avenue interchanges, according to Medina.

Alvarenga, who police said is also known as Franklin Mejia, entered one car but later was seen on Solano Avenue, according to Medina. Afterward, officers saw Alvarenga climb into the bed of a moving pickup and confronted him in the roadway at Waverly Street and Solano Avenue just west of Highway 29, Medina said.

Alvarenga, who has no listed address, was detained at 8:09 a.m. and treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Napa County jail. He admitted to using methamphetamine and claimed someone was chasing him, according to Medina.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Alvarenga was being held in the Napa jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking and a probation violation.

