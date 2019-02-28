A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday night after he came to Calistoga and assaulted his dad, police say.
His father was not hospitalized, according to the Calistoga Police Department.
Calistoga Police received a call around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. The resident said his son had come to his home and injured him, police say. The man suffered a laceration to his ear and the son was not present when police arrived, police say.
Calistoga Police sought help from Santa Rosa police in detaining the man's son, 24-year-old Joseph Carter Davis. A St. Helena Police officer went to pick Davis up, Calistoga police say.
Davis was booked into Napa County Jail around 9:40 p.m., police say. He was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to seriously injuring someone and abusing an elder, jail records show. Davis was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of violating a restraining order.
Davis remained in jail as of Thursday morning.