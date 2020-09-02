Police: Man shot in south Napa

Napa Police are investigating a shooting in south Napa Tuesday night that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin.
Police got numerous calls at 9:20 p.m. of a shooting that had just occurred in the area of South Freeway Drive and Colina Court. They found a young man who lives in the area who had been shot, police said.
The victim was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where he was in stable condition, police said Wednesday morning.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 30 years old, with a shaved head. He was seen getting into the passenger side of what is believed to have been a silver 2000 Honda Accord.
Police found two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot near where the victim was located.
Police said the case remains under investigation. No information was released as to what led up to the shooting.
Police said there is no connection at this time to an incident Monday night at about the same time at the corner of Lincoln and Soscol avenues in which multiple gunshots were fired, but no victim was found.
