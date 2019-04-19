A man stole a car in St. Helena, then tried to hide from police inside a Napa business, police say.
A black Mitsubishi SUV was reported stolen in St. Helena around 12:45 p.m. and officials tracked it to the River Terrace Inn in Napa, according to Napa Police Department Sgt. Mike Wallund. The driver ditched the car and police began to search the area for him, Wallund said.
Police spotted a man north of the inn and he took off running, next heading into the rear employee entrance of Abbey Carpets Unlimited on Jordan Lane where he was spotted by workers. The business was evacuated while police surrounded the area, Wallund said.
A Napa County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit joined in the search. The suspect tried tried to exit the store, but retreated inside when he ran into law enforcement, Wallund said.
After police announced they would release a K-9, the suspect came out of an upstairs closet and gave up, he said.
The suspect was in the process of being booked into Napa County jail and his name was not immediately available, Wallund said.
