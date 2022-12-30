Police: Man struck by pickup in Napa, seriously injured

A 36-year-old man was hospitalized with major injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck Thursday night, according to Napa Police.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Dispatchers received a call at 10:22 p.m. from a driver who said they had struck a pedestrian on Hartle Court west of Gasser Drive, police said in a news release. A Napa Fire crew arrived at the scene to find the injured man, who was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado at the scene called 911, provided aid and cooperated with first responders, according to police. Afterward, the motorist also was hospitalized for a condition unrelated to the crash.

Preliminary information indicates the truck was headed east on Hartle Court in the parking lot of the In-Shape fitness center when it struck the pedestrian as he walked from north to south across Hartle, police said.

The police statement added that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash for the pedestrian but not the driver.

Police closed Hartle Court for more than four hours after the incident, which took place after rain had begun entering Napa County and the Bay Area.

An investigation by Napa Police is continuing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Nick Toscani at 707-257-7880 (ext. 5286) or ntoscani@cityofnapa.org.

Today’s top pics: Winter Weather Travel