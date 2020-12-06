Police: Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured crossing Soscol Avenue in Napa

A Napa man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Soscol Avenue Friday evening, according to Napa Police.

The incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Soscol south of the Shetler Avenue intersection, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, was walking across the roadway outside of a marked crossing when he was hit by an oncoming sport-utility vehicle, Walund said. He was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Walund described as critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the SUV was not under the influence of any intoxicants, Walund said.

An investigation is continuing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Napa Police at 707-257-9223.

Walund advised pedestrians not to cross roadways outside of marked crosswalks on routes such as Soscol, a busy four-lane route that is home to several shopping centers and car dealerships.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

