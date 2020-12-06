Police: Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured crossing Soscol Avenue in Napa

A Napa man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Soscol Avenue Friday evening, according to Napa Police.
The incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Soscol south of the Shetler Avenue intersection, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, was walking across the roadway outside of a marked crossing when he was hit by an oncoming sport-utility vehicle, Walund said. He was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Walund described as critical injuries, but is expected to survive.
The driver of the SUV was not under the influence of any intoxicants, Walund said.
An investigation is continuing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Napa Police at 707-257-9223.
Walund advised pedestrians not to cross roadways outside of marked crosswalks on routes such as Soscol, a busy four-lane route that is home to several shopping centers and car dealerships.
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA TO IMPOSE ITS STRONGEST VIRUS MEASURES SINCE JUNE
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
There’s an upswing in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles across the state, including Napa, the Napa Police Department’s crime analysis u…
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…
NOV. 11: Two men were playing cards in the labor lot near Soscol and Kansas avenues when one of them was attacked by an acquaintance who threw…
NOV. 6: Police from three departments, assisted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, chased two suspects from American Canyon to Benicia…
NOV. 4: Responding to a call of a possible vehicle burglary at Lola's Market on Old Sonoma Road, Napa Police said they encountered a man who s…
Oct. 19: Police were called to River Park Shopping Center in south Napa on a report of a woman having thrown a rock through a window at Cigare…
Oct. 12: A police chase through American Canyon and a wine warehouse zone ended with the arrest of a motorist who was driving a pickup truck w…
Sept. 22: A man was fishing near the boat dock at Kennedy Park when he was approached by a man with a machete who punched him, threatened his …
Sept. 17: A report of a machete-wielding man at the informal labor lot near Home Depot got even more threatening when a pressurized can explod…
SEPT. 11: Napa Police located the man in a field on the west side of the Napa Valley Expo where he brandished a knife at officers and threaten…
SEPT. 8: Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau reported arresting a 24-year-old Napa man and a St. Helena juvenile for allege…
AUG. 30: Employees at American Canyon's Walmart called police to say that three shoplifters had used force on store workers who tried to stop …
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.