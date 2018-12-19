A police pursuit that began Wednesday afternoon in American Canyon ended after the offender’s car lost two tires and its driver trudged through frosty, waist-deep water, police say.
A female passenger in the car was taken to a hospital in Vallejo with moderate injuries, according to American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz. It’s unclear what caused those injuries.
American Canyon Police received a call around 3 p.m. from a woman who reported being a victim of a domestic violence incident while riding through the city in a PT Cruiser, Ortiz said. The caller said the driver, 29-year-old Adam Douglas Banks of Maryland, was the offender.
American Canyon police located the car while it was heading south on Highway 29, but Banks would not pull over, Ortiz said. A pursuit ensued and continued west on Highway 37, which was temporarily closed down near the borders between Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties. Major traffic backups ensued, he said.
The pursuit continued over the Mare Island bridge just shy of Sears Point Road when two of the evading car’s tires began to disintegrate because the driver was swerving, Ortiz said. The car began to slow down.
The car’s speed varied depending on conditions of its tires and traffic, but ranged from 20 mph to 70 or 80 mph, he said.
The California Highway Patrol had joined in the pursuit. The female passenger ran out of the car as it slowed and a CHP officer saw Banks aim his car toward her, Ortiz said. It’s unclear if the car hit her, but Banks did hit a CHP vehicle. The woman suffered moderate injuries, but the officer was uninjured, he said.
Banks fled northbound, through a marsh toward Skaggs Island, Ortiz said. He stood on a small island and a long standoff ensued in the surrounding waters.
Banks refused to surrender, claimed he had a weapon and demanded to be shot by police, Ortiz said.
Officer Nicole Dudley, a hostage negotiator for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police, eventually talked him into surrendering, Ortiz said. He was airlifted away from the scene in a CHP helicopter basket, Ortiz said.
“It didn’t hurt that it was getting pretty cold,” Ortiz said.
Banks was taken into custody without any additional problems and headed to the hospital, Ortiz said.
Ortiz said Banks was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to domestic violence, and driving the car at the woman and CHP officer. The department is still interviewing the victim.