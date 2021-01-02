 Skip to main content
Police: Man sustains life-threatening injury after Napa shooting

Police: Man sustains life-threatening injury after Napa shooting

A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa late Saturday afternoon, police reported.

After Napa Police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:41 p.m., the victim told detectives he was shot while driving west on Imola Avenue, between Soscol Avenue and the on-ramp to northbound Highway 29, the department said in an announcement on its Facebook page. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was in critical condition and receiving medical treatment as of Saturday night, according to police.

Police said initial information is that the shooting may have arisen from a dispute between drivers. Anyone who was driving through, or otherwise in, the area of the attack, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org.

