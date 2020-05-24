You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man swings ax, throws rocks at Napa grocery workers

An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1491 W. Imola Ave. at about 8 a.m. Saturday after a report of a man trying to steal groceries, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. When employees tried to stop the man from leaving, he threw golf ball-size rocks at them and swung an ax, Walund said.

The man, identified by police as 23-year-old William Remy Edward Martin, had stolen the ax from a nearby home before entering Grocery Outlet, according to Walund.

Martin ran out of the store and removed a wig and other clothing he had worn inside, but police found and detained him a short distance to the north on Hartson Street, Walund said.

Martin was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of robbery, assault and battery, and theft, with an additional count of looting because the incident took place during Napa County's shelter-at-home order triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Walund.

