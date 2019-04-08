A man was arrested Friday night in connection to a reported knife-brandishing incident at Napa's winter-season homeless shelter, according to police.
Officers were called shortly before 7:19 p.m. to the seasonal shelter on the Napa Valley Expo grounds on Third Street, after callers reported a man holding a knife and threatening to kill people, according to Sgt. Nick Dalessi.
Police detained Darrell Seaburn McCurdy, 39, and booked him into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of making a criminal threat and possessing a concealed dagger, as well as a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon.