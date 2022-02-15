Police: Man who fatally punched Napa man in 2021 fight likely acted in self-defense

A man whose punch resulted in a neighbor’s death a year ago this week is believed to have acted in self-defense, according to Napa Police.

Sgt. Pete Piersig on Friday announced conclusions from the department’s inquiry into the death of 46-year-old Jason Tygart, who in February 2021 was punched by an older neighbor, fell and hit his head outside the Soscol Avenue apartment complex where both men lived.

“Although Tygart’s cause of death is listed as a homicide, Napa Police detectives believe the older man acted in self-defense,” Piersig wrote in an email about the 53-year-old man, who was not identified.

No arrests have been made in the case, which police plan to send to the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley for review.

Napa Police is not requesting charges against Tygart's neighbor, but the District Attorney's Office could choose to pursue prosecution, Piersig said Monday.

A report on the case had not yet been received by Haley’s office as of Tuesday, according to Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero.

At about 10:36 a.m. Feb. 18, 2021, police and medical personnel were sent to the 2800 block of Soscol after reports of a disturbance at the apartments. Officers found Tygart bleeding from the head and mouth, and he was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was taken off life support and died at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, according to police and previous Napa Valley Register reports.

In his statement Friday, Piersig said a resident told police that Tygart had used offensive racial slurs while approaching him, then punched at him. The neighbor threw at least one punch while defending himself, and Tygart fell backward onto the back of his head, according to Piersig.

No evidence of a continued assault or a weapon was found at the scene, Piersig added.

Despite a search of the area and a check for cameras and witnesses, police detectives found no one who reported seeing the incident or having video of it, although a third resident reported hearing Tygart yell racial slurs just before the punches were thrown, according to Piersig.

A forensic pathologist with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office determined that Tygart’s death was “consistent with falling backward from his height, and hitting the back of his head one time on a hard fixed object such as the concrete where he was found,” Piersig said.

Napa Police last week received the final report on Tygart’s autopsy, and the county coroner’s office will provide the report to Tygart’s family, according to Piersig.

