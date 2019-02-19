A Vallejo man in a blue Chrysler sedan appeared to be cruising aimlessly through residential American Canyon streets around 4 a.m. Saturday, when the driver noticed a cop car trailing him, police say.
Javier Basilio-Brito, 26, pulled into a driveway in the 130 block of San Marco Way and walked toward the front door, according to statement from the American Canyon Police Department.
But it wasn't his house, police say.
The officer got out of his car and approached Basilio-Brito and asked if the San Marco Way residence was his home. Basilio-Brito said it wasn't and offered a "poor explanation" as to why he pulled into the driveway, police say.
The officer noticed mail in his car and received permission to search it. Inside, police say they found mail and documents containing personal identifying information for people outside of American Canyon, gift cards, a credit card and a plastic baggie of methamphetamine.
Basilio-Brito was arrested at 4:40 a.m., jail records show, and the car was towed from the scene to be stored, police say.
When officers booked Basilio-Brito at the Napa County jail about an hour later, jail records show, officers found more meth on his person, police say. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of bringing drugs into jail and three misdemeanors related to mail theft, having others' identifying information and having meth.
He remained in jail as of Tuesday, jail records show.