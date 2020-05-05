Police: Napa graffiti incident leads to arrest on weapon, drug allegations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A suspected gang member was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of felony weapon and drug offenses, Napa Police reported.

At 4:44 p.m., a caller notified police of people spray-painting graffiti on an electrical box at South Terrace Drive and Kansas Avenue, and another witness reported seeing three people enter a Honda that drove off at high speed, according to Lt. Chase Haag. An officer later saw the vehicle, empty and illegally parked, at the east end of Belvedere Court near Camille Park, Haag said.

A third witness reported seeing a man dressed in black flee the area near the Honda, then move toward a creek holding a handgun, according to Haag. Officers set up a perimeter in the area, and a fourth witness reported a man identified by police as 18-year-old Alric Joseph Miller hiding beside a pool house off Polley Drive, Haag said.

Miller, a Petaluma resident, was arrested by police at gunpoint, and a stolen and loaded .45-caliber handgun was found nearby, according to Haag. A search of the vehicle, which police said was owned and driven by Miller, revealed about 8 grams of suspected cocaine as well as scales and packaging material, according to Haag, who said Miller was in possession of more than $1,000 in cash at the time.