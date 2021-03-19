Police: Napa hospital worker suspected of stealing money from Queen of the Valley safe

Napa Police say a hospital employee is suspected in the theft of $9,841.26 from a safe at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and said it is seeking a felony charge against her.

The department was notified by Queen management March 10 that the money, which was being held for a patient, was missing, police said in a news release. Working with hospital officials, officers identified and then interviewed Hortencia Bravo, 45, of Napa.

The woman admitted the theft and offered to return the remaining funds, finally giving officers $7,900 in cash, police said.

The department said it would forward the case to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office and seek a charge of felony embezzlement against the Queen employee.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Jose Velasquez at jvelasquez@cityofnapa.org

