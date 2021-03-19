Police: Napa hospital worker suspected of stealing money from Queen of the Valley safe

Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Register file photo
Napa Police say a hospital employee is suspected in the theft of $9,841.26 from a safe at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and said it is seeking a felony charge against her.
The department was notified by Queen management March 10 that the money, which was being held for a patient, was missing, police said in a news release. Working with hospital officials, officers identified and then interviewed Hortencia Bravo, 45, of Napa.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The woman admitted the theft and offered to return the remaining funds, finally giving officers $7,900 in cash, police said.
The department said it would forward the case to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office and seek a charge of felony embezzlement against the Queen employee.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Jose Velasquez at
jvelasquez@cityofnapa.org WATCH NOW: NAPA'S QUEEN OF THE VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER ADDS PROVIDENCE TO NAME PHOTOS: FACES AND PLACES OF QUEEN OF THE VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER
A New Year baby at Queen of the Valley
Ceja and her husband stand with Dr. Dushyant Oza, director of Newborn Services, by their new daughter Noemi.
Courtesy of Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Vacaville Fire Department
Three paramedics with the Vacaville Fire Department have been assigned to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa to assist with the surge of patients due to COVID-19.
Vacaville Fire Department
Gianna Peralta, MPH, CIC
Gianna Peralta, MPH, CIC, Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa High School Chamber Choir
The Napa High School Chamber Choir rehearsed before its performance at Queen of the Valley Medical Center's annual tree lighting in December 2018.
Register file photo
Nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Laura Wilcox, RN, MSN, orthopedics manager, and Linda Stoltz LVN, stand behind the nursing station in Queen of the Valley’s recently renovated post-orthopedic surgery recovery unit. Queen of the Valley Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
Submitted photo
Catie Robertson, RN
Catie Robertson, RN, works at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. She worked on the COVID-19 unit at the hospital.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Pizzas for hospital workers
The Sacramento-based chain Pizza Guys delivered 400 pizzas for workers at Queen of the Valley Medical center on Tuesday.
Courtesy Pizza Guys
Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Register file photo
Face shields
A group of staffers from Queen of the Valley Medical Center created protective face shields made from everyday materials, for coworkers to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic. This coworker models the final product.
Submitted image
Making face shields
A group of staffers from Queen of the Valley Medical Center created protective face shields made from everyday materials, for coworkers to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted image
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center wears a fabric mask.
Submitted image
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Dr. Abhijit Adhye, an internal medicine physician with St. Joseph Health Medical Group in Napa (left) and Janice Peters, RN (right) wear personal protective equipment while taking care of their patients in Napa. This photo was taken at a “drive through” clinic next to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center where Adhye and Peters can evaluate their patients without those patients having to come into his office and risk possible cross contamination or inadvertent spread of the coronavirus.
Submitted image
Robotics Career Day
Students from Napa Valley high schools attended Robotics Career Day at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Queen labor and delivery nurses Madeline Hill and Judy Towe
Queen of the Valley Medical Center labor and delivery nurses Madeline Hill, left, and Judy Towe have a special connection. Towe helped deliver Hill at Queen 26 years ago. The two are pictured here with a baby doll that is used for training.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Mako System at the Queen
Robert Lee (left), registered nurse, and Ricardo Hernandez, surgical tech, stand next to the new Mako System in an operating room at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Herman Family Pavilion. The robot system helps with knee replacement surgery.
Submitted image
Queen of the Valley Medical Center chapel.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center chapel.
Submitted image
Photos: Faces and Places, December 8
Adelaide (Addie) Graf placed baby Jesus in the manger during the reading of the story of the first Christmas at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center tree lighting.
Submitted photo
Queen of the Valley Medical Center Tree Lighting
Santa Claus chats with some of the youngsters who attended the annual tree lighting at Queen of the Valley Medical Center on Wednesday evening.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Queen of the Valley Medical Center Chief Executive, Larry Coomes, welcomes guests to Generous Heart 2019.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center Chief Executive, Larry Coomes, welcomes guests to Generous Heart 2019.
Submitted image
Picket at the Queen
Hospital workers gathered outside Napa's Queen of the Valley Medical Center, a Providence St. Joseph hospital, for a two-hour picket on Thursday.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Aura M. Silva
Aura M. Silva, manager of care management for CARE Network, Community Outreach at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Jennifer Huffman
Daddy Boot Camp
Darryl Williams feeds daughter Gabriella after Queen of the Valley's Daddy Boot Camp.
Courtesy: Christina Harris
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that took her …
City water will remain safe to drink, but there will likely be aesthetic issues as the city draws water exclusively from its Lake Hennessey re…
As many as 1,000 families are expected to apply to live in the low-income housing development under construction on Soscol Avenue in Napa.
Benjamin Tucker Patz, 24, of Napa, pleaded guilty in federal court to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce, according to cou…
Napa County officials seem willing to encourage a more mom-and-pop approach to wine tastings.
Dinosaurs of all description roar and shake as visitors ease by in their vehicles.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Downtown Napa mansion has been renovated from top to bottom. Take a look inside.
Everything from family farms to mass tourism to climate change came up during a recent look at Napa County wine country economics.
A 63-year-old Napa man was sentenced to prison for 22 years after pleading guilty in Napa Superior Court to three counts of lewd and sexual ac…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.