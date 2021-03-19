 Skip to main content
Police: Napa hospital worker suspected of stealing money from Queen of the Valley safe

Police: Napa hospital worker suspected of stealing money from Queen of the Valley safe

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

 Register file photo

Napa Police say a hospital employee is suspected in the theft of $9,841.26 from a safe at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and said it is seeking a felony charge against her.

The department was notified by Queen management March 10 that the money, which was being held for a patient, was missing, police said in a news release. Working with hospital officials, officers identified and then interviewed Hortencia Bravo, 45, of Napa.

The woman admitted the theft and offered to return the remaining funds, finally giving officers $7,900 in cash, police said.

The department said it would forward the case to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office and seek a charge of felony embezzlement against the Queen employee.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Jose Velasquez at jvelasquez@cityofnapa.org 

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

