A Napa man admitted to molesting a young girl during a police interview, court records show.
The girl, now 13 years old, said she was six or seven years old when he touched her inappropriately while they were watching TV in 2011 or 2012, and asked her not to tell anyone what had happened, according to a report filed by a Napa Police officer after her mother contacted police. The girl said that another incident occurred in 2016 or 2017, according to the police report.
The girl’s mother said she had a letter from 25-year-old Giuseppe Dingler in which he apologized for what he did to the girl, according to the report. Her mother later called Dingler, and he “stated he could not remember but (the girl) had to be telling the truth” and said he was getting help because of what he did to the girl, according to the police report.
Dingler agreed to meet an officer at the police station and said he couldn’t remember assaulting the girl, but later admitted to the first incident in 2011 or 2012, according to the police report. He denied the latter incident.
Dingler was charged by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday with two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child, court records show.