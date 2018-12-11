Try 1 month for 99¢

A Napa man was arrested Monday after an attempted rape of a woman, police say.

The woman suffered minor physical injuries and was released from Queen of the Valley Medical Center after some tests, according to the Napa Police Department.

Officers headed to the 900 block of Marina Drive around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of an attempted sexual assault.

The alleged victim, who knew her suspected attacker, was injured after kicking and trying to pull away from him, Napa police say. Ryan James Cahill, 33, gave up and fled the home, police say.

Officers later found Cahill running on West Imola Ave near Freeway Drive and arrested him.

Cahill was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to false imprisonment and attempted rape, according to jail records. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
3
1
7

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.