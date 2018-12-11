A Napa man was arrested Monday after attempting to sexually assault a woman, police say.
The woman suffered minor physical injuries and was released from Queen of the Valley Medical Center after some tests, according to the Napa Police Department.
Officers headed to the 900 block of Marina Drive around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of an attempted sexual assault.
The victim, who knew her attacker, was injured after kicking and trying to pull away from him, Napa police say. Ryan James Cahill, 33, gave up and fled the home, police say.
Officers later found Cahill running on West Imola Ave near Freeway Drive and arrested him.
Cahill was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to false imprisonment and attempted rape, according to jail records. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and could face bail charges up to $250,000