{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man faces multiple felony allegations after an argument with his wife turned violent, according to police.

Shortly before midnight Friday night, Martin Villegas-Zamudio, 29, and his wife were driving from American Canyon to Napa when they began to argue, after which he grabbed his spouse's hair and punched her several times, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. After the vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 300 block of Gasser Drive, Villegas-Zamudio threatened to keep hitting his wife unless she gave up her cellphone, which she did, Shulman said.

The woman then left the vehicle and flagged down a passer-by, who called 911 to report the incident, according to Shulman. Police found the woman's husband at a nearby apartment and detained him at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, Shulman said.

Villegas-Zamudio was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of robbery, domestic violence and making a criminal threat.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.