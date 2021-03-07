Police: Napa man arrested after officers surround his home

Napa Police surrounded a home for about an hour and a half Saturday evening after a resident wanted on a warrant fled inside, the department reported.
At about 5:15 p.m., officers from the city’s Special Enforcement Unit patrolling the 2900 block of Piedmont Avenue saw 41-year-old Garrett Lars Elshere, who had a warrant for his arrest, Napa Police said in a Facebook post.
When Elshere fled into his home, officers surrounded it and then used a public-address system and cellphone to request his surrender, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. A drone team from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office also responded, according to police.
At about 6:45 p.m., Elshere tried to flee his home on foot but was detained by officers, according to Salem. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest.
