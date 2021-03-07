 Skip to main content
Police: Napa man arrested after officers surround his home

Napa Police surrounded a home for about an hour and a half Saturday evening after a resident wanted on a warrant fled inside, the department reported.

At about 5:15 p.m., officers from the city’s Special Enforcement Unit patrolling the 2900 block of Piedmont Avenue saw 41-year-old Garrett Lars Elshere, who had a warrant for his arrest, Napa Police said in a Facebook post.

When Elshere fled into his home, officers surrounded it and then used a public-address system and cellphone to request his surrender, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. A drone team from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office also responded, according to police.

At about 6:45 p.m., Elshere tried to flee his home on foot but was detained by officers, according to Salem. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

New Napa County option for proper disposal of worn U.S. flags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

