A 30-year-old Napa resident was arrested Friday evening in connection with a reported home burglary, according to Napa Police.
Officers were sent at 6:32 p.m. to the 1200 block of Twin Oaks Drive after a caller reported seeing live video of a break-in at a residence serving as a vacation home for himself and his parents, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. The caller was using a mobile app on his phone that connected him to the home's security system, Shulman said.
On arriving at the house, police found a side window broken and the back patio door open, according to Shulman. After several unsuccessful commands to the intruder to come out, officers forced their way inside and discovered the homeowner's brother, Ali Jihad Elkadi, on a bed in the back bedroom, and then detained him with the aid of a K-9, Shulman said.
Despite being a family member, Elkadi did not have his relatives' permission to be at the house, according to Shulman.
He was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment as a result of the interaction with the K-9 before being booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony burglary and resisting arrest.