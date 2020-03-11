Police: Napa man arrested in connection with 2018 bank robbery in Davis

A Napa man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant tied to the holdup of a Davis bank more than a year and a half ago, authorities have announced.

Napa Police detained 47-year-old Myron Patrick Smith shortly before 4:30 p.m., after an officer saw him in the 1600 block of Yajome Street, according to Lt. Gary Pitkin of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau. He was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith was wanted on a Davis city warrant alleging that on Oct. 19, 2018, he entered a Bank of America branch and passed a note demanding currency to a teller, according to Lt. Art Camacho of Davis Police. The suspect fled the bank after receiving cash from the employee.

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest in the case after several months of investigation, according to Camacho.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.