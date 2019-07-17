Authorities announced the arrest of a Napa man on suspicion of setting two predawn fires Wednesday morning in the downtown area.
Jeffrey Johnson, 27, was detained shortly after 10:30 a.m. near First and Main streets after police linked him to video footage of a man intentionally setting fires at the Oxbow Commons park and behind the Napa Valley Opera House on Main Street, according to a joint news release from Napa’s city police and fire departments.
Johnson was booked into the Napa County jail and was being held on $50,000 bail, on suspicion of two felony counts of arson and a misdemeanor count of possessing dangerous fireworks.
The fires were reported just after 3 a.m., when Napa Police and Napa Fire responded to a burning portable toilet in the Commons on McKinstry Street, according to the city. The flames destroyed the plastic commode and caused heat damage to the surrounding concrete surface.
Meanwhile, a second blaze was seen a short distance away in a brush-covered area behind the Opera House and north of the First Street bridge, according to the city’s statement, which said both fires were quickly contained and quenched by Napa Fire crews.
Firefighters and police detectives determined both fires were ignited on purpose, and video from NapaCAMS – a downtown web of police-operated and privately owned surveillance cameras – showed a man near both fires near the times they were set, the city said. Police and fire personnel continued searching the area into the morning until Johnson’s arrest.
Evidence collected Wednesday also ties Johnson to other recent fires reported along the Napa Valley Vine Trail near Jackson Street north of downtown, according to the news release.
The investigation into the downtown fires is continuing. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Garrett Smith at 707-257-9375 or gsmith@cityofnapa.org