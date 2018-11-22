A domestic disturbance early Thanksgiving morning ended with the arrest of a Napa man, according to police.
Officers were called at 3:23 a.m. to the first block of Harvard Lane, where a woman said her boyfriend had punched her in the face, held a knife to her throat and told her she would die, according to Sgt. Ryan Cole. When the woman tried to flee the home, the boyfriend grabbed her hair and dragged her back inside, Cole said.
The woman, who suffered facial injuries, later was able to leave, go to a neighbor's home and contact police from there, according to Cole.
Police arrested Andrew Bockman, who turns 24 on Friday, at the Harvard Lane home. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony battery, kidnapping, felony domestic violence, false imprisonment and making a criminal threat.