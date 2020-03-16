You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Napa man arrested on elder abuse allegation after disturbance

Police: Napa man arrested on elder abuse allegation after disturbance

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A parent-child altercation resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Napa man Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called at about 3 p.m. to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Solano Avenue, where a man grabbed his parent around the neck, according to Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio.

Police at the scene detained Christopher Broadwell on suspicion of felony elder abuse and misdemeanor battery. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News