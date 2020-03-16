Police: Napa man arrested on elder abuse allegation after disturbance

A parent-child altercation resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Napa man Sunday afternoon, according to police.
-
Officers were called at about 3 p.m. to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Solano Avenue, where a man grabbed his parent around the neck, according to Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio.
Police at the scene detained Christopher Broadwell on suspicion of felony elder abuse and misdemeanor battery. He was booked into the Napa County jail.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Howard Yune
Public Safety Reporter
Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.
