Police: Napa man arrested on investigation of child endangerment, criminal storage of a firearm

The Special Enforcement Unit of the Napa Police Department arrested a Napa man Thursday after finding a loaded, unregistered, unserialized handgun and two loaded high-capacity magazines during a probation search at a north Napa residence, according to police.
The weapon wasn’t properly stored, and was accessible to a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old living at the residence, said Napa Police detective Kevin Skillings in an email. There were two people on probation living at the residence, and both are known associates of the Sureño criminal street gang.
The police department’s Special Enforcement Unit — which includes a sergeant and four detectives — focuses on ongoing community problems, including gang crimes and quality of life issues, according to the NPD website.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Victor Hugo Garcia was booked into Napa County Jail at 7:39 p.m. Thursday on investigation of felony child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm, among others.
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Aug. 26
The Main Street Reunion Car Show returned to Napa this weekend as hundreds of pre 1978 cruisers, trucks and hot rods took over the streets of …
Like plants? Take a look inside Calistoga's 'gothic greenhouse' Field Trip. The shop sells many plants, but also antiques and modern design. O…
Upvalley police officers, firefighters, school officials and paramedics staged an active shooter drill Saturday at St. Helena's Robert Louis S…
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. To celebrate, we asked our readers to send in photos of their pampered pooches, so that we could create a photo g…
See anyone you know? Faces and Places features photos from family celebrations, community events, winning moments and personal achievement.
Meet Princess and Gerald of Napa. This chicken and duck, raised together, have become fast and inseparable friends, often crossing the street …
Prep football season has arrived in the Napa Valley, and American Canyon has been working hard in preparation for their first game this Friday.
Napa's Vintage High School football team braved soaring temperatures this week as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
As the first game of the year fast approaches, the Justin-Siena Football team was hard at work this week preparing for the season ahead.