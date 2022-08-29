 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Napa man arrested on investigation of child endangerment, criminal storage of a firearm

  • Updated
  • 0
Napa Police Department
J.L. Sousa/Register file photo

The Special Enforcement Unit of the Napa Police Department arrested a Napa man Thursday after finding a loaded, unregistered, unserialized handgun and two loaded high-capacity magazines during a probation search at a north Napa residence, according to police. 

The weapon wasn’t properly stored, and was accessible to a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old living at the residence, said Napa Police detective Kevin Skillings in an email. There were two people on probation living at the residence, and both are known associates of the Sureño criminal street gang. 

The police department’s Special Enforcement Unit — which includes a sergeant and four detectives — focuses on ongoing community problems, including gang crimes and quality of life issues, according to the NPD website.

Victor Hugo Garcia was booked into Napa County Jail at 7:39 p.m. Thursday on investigation of felony child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm, among others.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former FBI official says Russia, Cuba and China tried to infiltrate Mar-a-lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News