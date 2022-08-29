Police: Napa man arrested on investigation of child endangerment, criminal storage of a firearm

The Special Enforcement Unit of the Napa Police Department arrested a Napa man Thursday after finding a loaded, unregistered, unserialized handgun and two loaded high-capacity magazines during a probation search at a north Napa residence, according to police.

The weapon wasn’t properly stored, and was accessible to a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old living at the residence, said Napa Police detective Kevin Skillings in an email. There were two people on probation living at the residence, and both are known associates of the Sureño criminal street gang.

The police department’s Special Enforcement Unit — which includes a sergeant and four detectives — focuses on ongoing community problems, including gang crimes and quality of life issues, according to the NPD website.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Victor Hugo Garcia was booked into Napa County Jail at 7:39 p.m. Thursday on investigation of felony child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm, among others.