A Napa man was arrested in connection to a stabbing Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Soscol Avenue at 7:26 a.m., and found a man with stab wounds along the roadway, according to Cpl. Tommy Keener. About a half-hour later, police found and detained 37-year-old Jesus Rangel nearby in the 500 block of Soscol, and found a knife on his person, Keener said.
Rangel, who police said had a dispute with the victim shortly before the stabbing, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Keener described as non-life-threatening injuries.