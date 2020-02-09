{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man was arrested in connection to a stabbing Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Soscol Avenue at 7:26 a.m., and found a man with stab wounds along the roadway, according to Cpl. Tommy Keener. About a half-hour later, police found and detained 37-year-old Jesus Rangel nearby in the 500 block of Soscol, and found a knife on his person, Keener said.

Rangel, who police said had a dispute with the victim shortly before the stabbing, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Keener described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.