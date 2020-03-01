You are the owner of this article.
Police: Napa man faces multiple allegations after domestic dispute

A disturbance involving a Napa couple resulted in a man's arrest on domestic violence, robbery and other allegations, police reported.

Police were called at 5:21 p.m. Friday to a fight in the 3500 block of Villa Lane, where a woman reported suffering a facial injury and having items taken from her before a man fled the home, according to Sgt. Amy Hunter.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, police stopped a vehicle at Division and Coombs streets and detained the driver, 37-year-old David Mathew Vasquez of Napa, based on the woman's complaint, Hunter said.

Vasquez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of domestic violence as well as felony counts of robbery, false imprisonment and vandalism.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

