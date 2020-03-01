Police: Napa man faces multiple allegations after domestic dispute

A disturbance involving a Napa couple resulted in a man's arrest on domestic violence, robbery and other allegations, police reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police were called at 5:21 p.m. Friday to a fight in the 3500 block of Villa Lane, where a woman reported suffering a facial injury and having items taken from her before a man fled the home, according to Sgt. Amy Hunter.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, police stopped a vehicle at Division and Coombs streets and detained the driver, 37-year-old David Mathew Vasquez of Napa, based on the woman's complaint, Hunter said.

Vasquez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of domestic violence as well as felony counts of robbery, false imprisonment and vandalism.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.