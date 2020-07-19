Police: Napa man jailed on felony allegation after officer kicked during arrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man was taken to jail on a possible felony allegation after kicking a police officer in the head during an arrest Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Pine Street shortly before 9:48 p.m. after a witness reported a naked man running in the street while yelling and screaming, according to Sgt. Mike Walund of Napa Police.

The man, identified by police as 36-year-old Joshua Hedrick Vail, initially went down to the ground when ordered to by officers, but began resisting as police tried to handcuff him, Walund said. One officer was kicked in the head as police were placing Vail into a wrap-style leg restraint, according to Walund.

The injured officer complained of pain but was not hospitalized, Walund said.

Vail was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of a felony count of resisting police and a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

