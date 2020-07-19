Police: Napa man jailed on felony allegation after officer kicked during arrest

A Napa man was taken to jail on a possible felony allegation after kicking a police officer in the head during an arrest Saturday night, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Pine Street shortly before 9:48 p.m. after a witness reported a naked man running in the street while yelling and screaming, according to Sgt. Mike Walund of Napa Police.
The man, identified by police as 36-year-old Joshua Hedrick Vail, initially went down to the ground when ordered to by officers, but began resisting as police tried to handcuff him, Walund said. One officer was kicked in the head as police were placing Vail into a wrap-style leg restraint, according to Walund.
The injured officer complained of pain but was not hospitalized, Walund said.
Vail was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of a felony count of resisting police and a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website.
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
MAY 2: At least three cars and one house were struck by gunfire , Napa Police reported.
JULY 11: Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
MAY 21: Napa Police announced the arrest of a former hotel employee in connection with several months of fraudulent purchases using stolen cre…
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
MAY 29: American Canyon Police used a patrol dog to stop a man who used an ax to try to force his way into a neighbor's house, according to th…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.