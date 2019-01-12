Napa Police arrested a man who police say attacked and held a woman against her will.
A woman arrived at the department shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday to report that she was victim of a domestic violence incident, according to a Napa police press release sent Friday night. Police investigated and determined that her boyfriend, 35-year-old Serjio Collazo of Napa, had kidnapped the woman that night and drove her to his apartment in the 2600 block of First Street.
Police say Collazo reportedly held the woman against her will, abused her and tore her clothes off. His roommate returned home and intervened in the attack, according to the press release.
Napa police and Napa Special Investigations Bureau officers began watching Collazo’s apartment Friday morning while police detectives began writing a search warrant for his apartment in hopes of locating evidence related to the kidnapping and attack, according to the press release.
Police detectives served the warrant around 1:30 p.m. Friday, and found the victim’s torn clothing and other evidence corroborating her story, according to the press release.
Collazo was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to domestic violence, false imprisonment and kidnapping, jail records show. Police say they will also seek two additional charges including assault with intent to commit a felony, and another because he violated a release agreement related to a separate domestic violence case involving another victim, according to the release.
His bail was set at $250,000 and he was served at the jail with a protective order to bar him from contacting the victim, police say. He remained in custody as of Saturday.