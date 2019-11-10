A Napa man was arrested Saturday night after a window-smashing incident at his family's mobile home that ended with police subduing him with a bean-bag gun, authorities said.
Officers were called to a mobile-home block in the 1300 block of Pueblo Avenue at 10 p.m. after reports of a person smashing the windows of a residence, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police did not initially see a suspect, but later noticed Eleazar Ortiz de Haro, 52, attempting to punch a patrol car and then trying to box officers at the scene, Walund said.
Ortiz de Haro was hit by two bean-bag rounds fired from a special shotgun, according to Walund. He was detained, then taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked in the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest.