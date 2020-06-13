Police: Napa mother made up initial story about payment to cover school lunch debt

Elia says that Kirkpatrick used her newfound fame to claim she was raising money to end lunch shaming nationwide, but never put the donations toward the cause.

“Kirkpatrick solicited several different companies to donate food items, drinks or money towards charitable organizations that did not exist,” she wrote. “She created a website in her son's name and solicited donations through the site to pay for school lunch debt.”

The total loss was in excess of $10,000, Elia wrote.

After the initial story about the supposed donation appeared in June of 2019, several people sent the Register screen shots of Kirkpatrick’s GoFundMe account. Kirkpatrick, however, repeatedly denied that the money for the initial payment had come from that account, and insisted that the money had come from her son’s savings account. She said that the GoFundMe was part of an effort to pay off more lunch debt at West Park but the effort “never went anywhere.”

She did, however, give conflicting accounts of what happened to the money she did raise, telling the Register variously that she donated it to families in need and donated it to her son’s former teachers in younger grades.