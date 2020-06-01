Police: Napa protest and march against police violence ended peacefully after 8 hours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Napa rally stemming from the death of a black man during an arrest in Minneapolis drew about 300 protesters to downtown, according to police.

What began as a loud, passionate and megaphone-powered demonstration Sunday afternoon against racism and police violence against minorities evolved into a march that began around 6:15 p.m. and continued for more than five hours, Lt. Chase Haag reported Monday.

The protest was Napa's first in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died May 25 after a policeman detaining him pinned a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

Sign-carrying marchers began in the downtown core, where they earlier led chants of “Black lives matter!” and “No justice, no peace!” in front of the Napa County Courthouse and Veterans Memorial Park. When the protest became a procession, demonstrators took to various downtown streets before heading to Soscol Avenue, Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue before ending their march at Veterans Park around 11:30 p.m., according to Haag.