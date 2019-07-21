A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a reported near-drowning at a Napa swimming pool, according to police.
The incident took place at about 3 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 500 block of River Glen Drive, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police, Napa Fire and American Medical Response personnel responded, and CPR was performed on the teenager, whose name was not immediately available, at the scene and again at a Napa hospital, Walund said.
Further updates on the teen’s condition were unavailable as of Sunday morning.