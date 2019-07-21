Police: Napa teen hospitalized after pool incident
A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a reported near-drowning at a Napa swimming pool, according to police.
The incident took place at about 3 p.m. outside the Kentwood Apartments complex in the 500 block of River Glen Drive, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Residents found the boy floating face-down at the apartment pool and ran out of the building, some calling 911 and others starting CPR, said Capt. Ty Becerra of the Napa Fire Department. It was not immediately known how long the teenager, whose name was unavailable Sunday, was in the water.
Police, Napa Fire and American Medical Response personnel responded, and the teen was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Becerra said.
Further updates on the boy’s condition were unavailable as of Sunday evening.