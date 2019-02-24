An argument Sunday morning between a man and woman ended with the woman's arrest on a felony assault allegation, Napa Police reported.
Officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of Klamath Way at 10:05 a.m. after the Napa dispatch center received a 911 call that immediately hung up, according to Sgt. Mike Walund.
At the home, an argument between a man and a resident police identified as 28-year-old Unique Crystal Majano turned physical, and Majano struck the man several times with a metal flashlight, Walund said.
The man, whom police described as a friend of Majano's family, suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, according to Walund.
Majano was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.