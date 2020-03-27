Police: Napa woman's SSN stolen by man who wanted to work at a dairy farm

A Wisconsin man is facing identity theft charges after he allegedly used a Napa woman's Social Security number to gain employment, risking her housing assistance.

Luis Tinoco, 31, is charged with felony identity theft for financial gain. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 24, an officer from the Napa Police Department was dispatched to a residence for a report of identity theft. Upon arrival the officer interviewed the victim, who stated she received Federal Income Subsidizing from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the victim, she was notified by HUD that her income was above the acceptable range to receive benefits. As a result, she was concerned about losing her housing.

She was notified that her Social Security number was used by a dairy farm in Wisconsin. The victim stated she did not know anyone in Wisconsin, and the use of her Social Security number was fraudulent.