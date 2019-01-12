Try 1 month for 99¢

Napa Police arrested a man on suspicion of a felony burglary after a Napa woman found the man in her home using smartphone surveillance camera footage, police say.

The Napa Police Department received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Friday from a woman who said she had surveillance cameras in her home and saw an unknown man inside, according to Napa police. Officers surrounded the home and 31-year-old Osiel Herrera-Martinez of Vacaville walked out the front door, police say.

Officers believe he knew one resident of the condo and entered the victim's home through an unlocked front door.

He did not take anything, but admitted to officers that he took photos on his smartphone of the caller's passport and social security card, police say.

Herrera-Martinez was arrested on suspicion of a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor identity theft charge. He was released from jail Friday afternoon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
6

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.