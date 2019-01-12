Napa Police arrested a man on suspicion of a felony burglary after a Napa woman found the man in her home using smartphone surveillance camera footage, police say.
The Napa Police Department received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Friday from a woman who said she had surveillance cameras in her home and saw an unknown man inside, according to Napa police. Officers surrounded the home and 31-year-old Osiel Herrera-Martinez of Vacaville walked out the front door, police say.
Officers believe he knew one resident of the condo and entered the victim's home through an unlocked front door.
He did not take anything, but admitted to officers that he took photos on his smartphone of the caller's passport and social security card, police say.
Herrera-Martinez was arrested on suspicion of a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor identity theft charge. He was released from jail Friday afternoon.