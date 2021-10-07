Police: Newborn baby found dead in Napa after childbirth report

Emergency workers notified of a childbirth Wednesday morning found a dead newborn baby off Soscol Avenue, according to Napa Police.

At 10:15 a.m. medical and emergency workers were sent to the 100 block of Soscol after reports of a birth, police Lt. Chase Haag said in an email. Members of Napa Fire and American Medical Response found the infant’s body.

Napa Police officers also went to the scene to assist in the investigation, according to Haag. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night, and the case was being reviewed by police detectives.

Further details were unavailable Thursday.