Police: Pepper-spraying during family dispute leads to arrest of American Canyon couple

A family dispute escalated into a pepper-spraying incident and the arrest of an American Canyon couple, according to police.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance took place in the 400 block of Danrose Drive involving 26-year-old Claude Charles Ector, 23-year-old Nafretiri Nallia Wright and a family member, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock. A tow truck driver also had arrived at the home to carry out the repossession of a pickup truck belonging to Wright, Matlock said.
The truck driver was threatened with a knife and pepper spray, and the relative was then attacked with the pepper spray, according to Matlock.
Police arrived at the scene and detained both Ector and Wright, booking them into the Napa County jail. Ector was being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and Wright was held on suspicion of felony use of a tear gas weapon and criminal conspiracy.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
