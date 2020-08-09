You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Pepper-spraying during family dispute leads to arrest of American Canyon couple

Police: Pepper-spraying during family dispute leads to arrest of American Canyon couple

{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police
Register file photo

A family dispute escalated into a pepper-spraying incident and the arrest of an American Canyon couple, according to police.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance took place in the 400 block of Danrose Drive involving 26-year-old Claude Charles Ector, 23-year-old Nafretiri Nallia Wright and a family member, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock. A tow truck driver also had arrived at the home to carry out the repossession of a pickup truck belonging to Wright, Matlock said.

The truck driver was threatened with a knife and pepper spray, and the relative was then attacked with the pepper spray, according to Matlock.

Police arrived at the scene and detained both Ector and Wright, booking them into the Napa County jail. Ector was being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and Wright was held on suspicion of felony use of a tear gas weapon and criminal conspiracy.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News