What began as a report of an armed robbery turned into a human trafficking investigation, police say.
Napa Police Department officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at Laredo Street and Seville Drive shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday. A man, sitting in his car, told officers a man who had covered his face with a bandana pointed a silver handgun at him, punched him in the face several times, and took his wallet and car and house keys, police say.
The man was hesitant to say why he was in the neighborhood, but police eventually learned he was meeting a woman to pay for sex. He said the woman was texting someone shortly before the robbery, police say.
Police found the woman in the area and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, which focuses on human and drug trafficking, assisted in the investigation.
She identified Omri Elon Williams, 29, as her driver, police say. Officers found him in his car, but the victim couldn't identify him as his assailant.
Police say they suspect the woman and Williams were working with one or two other people, who fled and were not located.
The woman was released, but Williams was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to pimping and pandering, jail booking records show.