Four Bay Area adults were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a theft at Napa’s Marshalls and a subsequent pursuit that ended in Vallejo, police say.
The Napa Police Department received word at 2:40 p.m. that a theft was taking place at the Marshalls on Soscol Avenue. A loss prevention officer saw two men fill bags with shoes, police said.
The officer followed the men. Police say Vallejo resident Bryant Keith Monroe, 43, headed outside with the merchandise and Fairfield resident Eric Lashaun Brown, 35, walked off in a different direction in the store. Brown was later found in the store and arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, grand theft and robbery charges, according to police and jail records.
The loss prevention officer yelled at Monroe, who got in the passenger seat of a Chevy Tahoe, police say. Vallejo resident Scott Ernest Madison, 35, was driving the vehicle and struck the officer with the car and drove away, police say. The officer did not need medical attention.
Loss prevention officers took down the car’s license plate, and the car’s description was broadcast to law enforcement. Napa County Sheriff’s and American Canyon Police officers spotted the car heading south on Highway 29 near Airport Road. An officer tried to stop the car and a pursuit began, police say.
Madison crashed into another car during the pursuit and kept driving toward Vallejo, police say.
Passenger Monroe soon jumped out of the car, which was estimated to be traveling around speeds of 40 miles per hour, and was injured, police say.He was soon detained nearby and arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy, grand theft and robbery charges, plus a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, jail records show.
He was taken to a Fairfield hospital, where he remained as of early Saturday afternoon. Police could not elaborate on his injuries, but said they included abrasions and were not life-threatening.
Madison continued driving toward Vallejo, police say. At one point, he had to slow his car to turn around, and police hit the driver’s side of the car, forcing the vehicle off the road, police say.
Madison got out of the car, fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody after forcefully resisting an American Canyon officer, police say. The officer suffered minor, unspecified injuries.
Police found Vallejo resident Sonya Patricia Orozco, 27, in the car’s backseat. She appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police say. Officers determined she had a warrant out for her arrest.
Orozco and Madison were medically cleared at Queen of the Valley Hospital and arrested by Napa Police officers, police say.
Madison was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, conspiracy, grand theft, witness intimidation and recklessly evading an officer, jail records show. He was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor hit and run charge.
Orozco was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance, jail records show.