A theft of $3,000 in jeans Wednesday afternoon ended with a police pursuit and car crash, police say.
Napa Police Department Cprl. Brett Muratori said police responded to the theft at American Eagle Outfitters at the Napa Premium Outlets. A driver associated with the theft was involved in a pursuit down Highway 29, which ended when the car crashed. Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Canyon Police Department officers were involved in the chase.
The details of the collision are unclear, but it happened at Highway 29 and North Kelly Road. Muratori said he was not aware of any injuries.
Police were still investigating the incident as of late Wednesday afternoon and had yet to book anyone into jail, he said. Additional details were not immediately available.