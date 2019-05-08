Two Fairfield women were arrested Tuesday after stealing $3,600 worth of perfume and initiating a police pursuit onto the railroad tracks near South Napa Junction Road, police say.
A theft occurred at Ulta Beauty, 1725 Trancas St., around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Napa Police. American Canyon Police officers spotted the car using a description provided by store employees and tried to pull the vehicle over, police say.
The driver tried to evade officers and headed down South Napa Junction Road, which dead-ends at railroad tracks, police say. The car continued onto the railroad tracks, deflating all of its tires.
Shamajai Levon Jack, 19, and Akaila Mai Sunxian Elder, 18, got out of the car and fled on foot, police say. A short pursuit followed, but American Canyon officers detained them and found the Ulta products in their car, police say.
Police believe the two young women are connected to similar thefts in other areas and the case is still under investigation.
Jack was arrested on suspicion of felonies related to conspiracy and robbery, plus misdemeanor charges of resisting and delaying an officer, Napa County jail records show. Elder was arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy and robbery charges, and a misdemeanor charge of delaying an officer.
The allegations were elevated from theft to robbery because the Alta employees felt intimidated by the suspects as they left the store, according to police.
