Three Antioch residents involved in a $3,700 jeans theft and a police pursuit were arrested Thursday, police say.
Napa Police learned that jeans had been stolen from American Eagle Outfitters at the Napa Premium Outlets shortly after 3 p.m., according to the department. Officers with the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Canyon Police Department saw a car suspected to be involved driving down Highway 29 and tried to pull it over.
The driver tried to flee, hitting speeds of 90 mph according to deputies. He sideswiped another car before crashing into an embankment on Highway 29 near North Kelly Road, police said. The three people got out and fled on foot, police said.
Police rounded up the driver, Dreshawn Amari Jackson, 24, and passengers, Demori Jelonny Fobbs, 18, and a minor whose name is not being released. Officers recover evidence from the theft.
Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to child endangerment, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and recklessly evading an officer, plus misdemeanor charges related to resisting arrest and hit and run, jail records show. He was booked into the Napa County jail.
Fobbs was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to grand theft and conspiracy, plus a misdemeanor charge related to resisting arrest, jail records show.
The juvenile was booked into Napa County Juvenile Hall.